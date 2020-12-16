Happening Thursday… celebrate the 8th night of Chanukah with the first ever KB-Menorah Parade

The Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center invites you to the first ever “Menorah Parade.” The parade will be held on the 8th night of Chanukah.

Rabbi Avremel Caroline invites the Key Biscayne community to join him in a celebration and drive around the island in what he is calling a “wonderful display of Jewish unity and pride!”

If you would like, the KB Chabad will decorate your car with a car Menorah. Just stop by!

The parade will start with a beautiful sunset Menorah lighting on the ocean at Bill Baggs State Park.

This will definitely be a special 8th night of Chanukah, don’t miss it!

RSVP required. Click here to reserve your participation.

The schedule for Thursday, December 17 as follows:

- 4:50 p.m. Car decorating and starting point at Bill Baggs State Park

- 5:20 p.m. Sunset Waterfront Menorah Lighting

- 5:40 p.m. The parade leaves Bill Baggs for traveling around the island

For additional information, call (305) 365-6744