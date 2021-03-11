ASK Club COVID Carnival and virtual Dance party!

Looking for a midday break today? Then Zoom is the place to join Active Seniors on the Key (ASK) Club members for a party featuring the beautiful dancers from the ASK Club’s Enhance Fitness Program.

The party also include a live performance by the popular Miami group Bateria Unidos de Miami, Zamba dancers & Brazilian Rhythm Beaters. You can see them here.

The fun starts at 12:30 p.m. on the Club ZOOM. Meeting ID: 773 120 3935 Password 98765

For more information, click here.