The Key Biscayne Community Foundation and KB Community Center invite you to a virtual Lunch-And-Learn special session, led by Veronica Vidal. Today’s talk is titled Cultivating Contentment-- Finding Happiness and Wellness in our Everyday Reality.

Cultivating contentment is a process that provides us with the silence and appreciation we need to accept our everyday reality, re-set our minds & our spirits and reconnect with our true essence to truly continue moving forward.

Born in Argentina, Veronica Vidal is a Life Coach and has experience in various aspects of yoga (i.e. philosophy, meditation, breathing, and asanas,) and at the age of 17, had her full personal practice and yoga discipline. You can learn more here.

Session starts at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.us, meeting ID is 773 120 3935 – Password 98765.

For more information, email Roxy Lohuis at rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov.