The Bike305/Parks-Ride of Silence cycling event will take place on Wednesday, May 19, along Crandon Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. The event will start and finish within the Crandon Park Marina.

Escorted by police, the ride will utilize the east and west inside lanes along Crandon Boulevard from the marina to Calusa Circle (two loops). Drivers should expect heavier traffic as the event expects to have between 75 - 100 attendees.

Participants will start to gather at 6 p.m. and the ride will begin at 7 p.m.

Cycle route: Once cyclists are queued up at the marina parking lot, the Miami Dade PD will hold eastbound (inbound into the village). Cyclists will turn eastbound toward the village, merging to the inside inbound vehicle travel lane (lane closest to the center median).

Vehicle traffic traveling westbound (outbound to the mainland) from the VKB will be routed onto the outside vehicle travel lane (closest to the dedicated bike lane).

Cyclists will follow the lead MDPD police vehicle on the inside inbound travel lane, turning at the Calusa Park circle (just past the fire station), traveling westerly (outbound towards the mainland) in the center inside lane to the Crandon Marina entrance. At this point cyclists will turn and complete a second loop, returning to the point of origin.

For more information, contact Sue Kawalerski, Bike305 Manager, Miami Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces at (305) 978-2233