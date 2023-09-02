The “Mayor of Margaritaville” the popular Jimmy Buffett who in 1972 moved to Key West, Florida, died Friday, September 1.

Buffett was 76 years old.

The death was confirmed on the singer’s website. “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs” read a statement on the home page.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement concluded.

During his career, Buffett sold over 20 million albums, starting with his first breakthrough song, and only #1 hit, came in 1977 with the release of “Margaritaville.”

In addition to music, Buffett was a bestselling writer, including “Tales From Margaritaville,” the novel “Where Is Joe Merchant?” and “A Pirate Looks at Fifty” which celebrated Buffett's 50th birthday.

Buffett's other ventures included the restaurant chains: Margaritaville Cafe and Cheeseburger in Paradise and a popular Margaritaville retail store in Key. West.

His fans, called Parrot Heads are fanatically loyal to Buffett and dress in tropical clothing."A Parrot Head simply refers to someone who is a fan of Jimmy Buffett's music and lifestyle that he promotes....and they are EVERYWHERE!," describes the website IslandJay.

Buffett's many brands includes LandShark Lager, brewed by Anheuser-Busch. In 2009, Buffett reached a deal to have the Miami Dolphins stadium be called Land Shark Stadium for one season.

"We're going to be associated with Jimmy Buffett forever," Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said.