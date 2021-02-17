Heidy Frank loves Key Biscayne and has the “I LOV KB” license plate to prove it.

Her family moved to the key in 1990.

“I love everything about our island, our sense of community and the fact that we can walk or bicycle anywhere at any hour of the day or night” she says.

She went to MAST and her first job was at RSMAS where she earned $4.25 an hour as a lab assistant. “I still have a laminated copy of my first paycheck and show it to my kids when they hesitate to help with yard work.”

After studying in Boston and starting her career in the Northeast, she came back to the key to raise her family.

She is passionate about family and the clients she works with as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley. “Living on Key Biscayne allows a quick commute to the mainland and the ability to still enjoy the perks of a small community.”

Even if it is still undergoing growing pains, Heidy feels Key Biscayne is a paradise. “I have traveled and worked from Canada to Patagonia, Sweden down to Monaco, Fiji to Shanghai… Nothing compares with the gem we have in Key Biscayne. In my opinion there is no better place.”

Prior to COVID disrupting things, her mother taught piano here. Her father, who passed a few years ago, used to enjoy bicycling every morning in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and stopping for a coffee at Oasis or one of the local cafes:

“I still miss him, but I am very thankful he chose Key Biscayne as our home.”