Help is available for an aging jawline

Hi Dr. Kelly: My friend had fillers injected along her jawline and she looks great. How does that work?

Dr. Kelly's response. To understand the role of fillers on the jawline, you need to understand the aging process in the lower face, and it’s not pretty.

In young people, the jawline forms a gently curved straight line from the tip of the chin up to the ear on either side. It reflects young elastic skin, full fat compartments, and a strong bony foundation underneath. Unfortunately, all of these structures are affected by age.

Our skin loses elasticity and tends to hang with age rather than snapping back. Meanwhile the jowl gradually forms as the cheek tissue descends about one-third of the way from the tip of the chin. Making matters worse, we lose fat in the areas just in front of, and behind, the jowl. This fat loss tends to accentuate the jowl further. Finally, the mandible (jaw bone) itself thins as we get older providing less support to the overlying structures.

Obviously, fillers such as Juvederm or Restylane can’t correct all of these aging structures. But they can be used as a fat substitute in the areas in front and behind the jowl. Filler injections in these areas can camouflage the aging process and restore, at least in part, the appearance of youth. These fillers are made from hyaluronic acid, the same substance in your knee joint. They tend to last from 6 months up to 2 years depending on which one you choose.

The aging jawline isn’t pretty. Thank goodness we now have non-surgical options to help slow down that process.

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.