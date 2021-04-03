Got some little things growing in your yard other than socially acceptable St. Augustine sod? Want to get rid of them?

Since 1974, the solution for that problem has been a weedkiller known as Roundup, manufactured by chemical giant Monsanto. The stuff is used, as I read on one alliteratively inclined website, in “agriculture and aquatics” as well as “from forestry to flower beds.”

For decades, we Floridians have been squirting this stuff on dandelions and other pesky lawn intruders. Golf course maintenance crews rely on it. So do farmers trying to keep their citrus groves and other agricultural operations free of noxious and unwanted growth.

Roundup, which is also sold under the names Rodeo and AquaNeat, has proven itself a handy weapon for government agencies that have declared war on invasive plants.

Local governments, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the South Florida Water Management District, even the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been spraying this over the Florida landscape, according to Paul Gray, who has a Ph.D. and the title of Everglades science coordinator for Audubon Florida.

These government agencies have squirted so much of this stuff around that they’ve killed off not just the “bad” plants but plenty of good ones too, Gray said. “There’s a lot of spraying going on,” Gray told me this week. “In some places, they’ve killed off entire marshes.”

He said he’s seen the effects up close at Lake Istokpoga in Highlands County, where he lives.

“We’ve got dead open water where we should have emergent marshes,” he told me. “There should be frogs and grass shrimp and snails and dragonflies and aquatic snakes, and there’s just nothing.”

Gray blamed “overzealous” spraying by agencies that have no overarching plan about how to use the stuff in a more surgical way. The result defeats the whole purpose.

“If you kill the patient to get rid of the disease,” Gray said, “then the treatment isn’t working.”

Glyphosate wasn’t invented by Bayer or Monsanto, nor was it originally intended as a weedkiller. The Stauffer Chemical Co. patented it in 1961 as a descaling agent to clean out calcium and other mineral deposits in pipes and boilers of residential and commercial hot water systems.

Bayer has repeatedly denied that Roundup causes human health problems, but more than 13,000 lawsuits have been filed blaming exposure to glyphosate in Roundup for users developing cancer, Bloomberg News reported last year. So far, Bayer has lost three of those cases, resulting in combined damages of $191 million.

As a result, Bayer agreed to pay $39.5 million to settle allegations that its Roundup ads included misleading information about the health risks to both humans and animals.

The EPA initially labeled Roundup a cancer-causing chemical in 1985, but then, during the Reagan administration, flip-flopped. In spite of all the lawsuits, the EPA still labels it as safe to use and does not regulate purchases.

