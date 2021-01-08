High demand for cosmetic procedures during pandemic; Zoom among reasons why

Dear Dr. Kelly:

I saw you in October for a facelift consult and now I am ready to book the procedure. I would like to have the surgery at the end of January, but your office said the first open date for surgery was at the end of April. In the middle of a pandemic, how can that be?

Dr. Kelly. My practice was closed during March and April. When we reopened, I thought that I would see injectable patients, but couldn't imagine anyone wanting surgery during the COVID crisis.

Boy, was I wrong!

The demand for cosmetic surgery is as strong now as at any point in my career. My schedule is full for the next four months for big cases like facelifts, and even short cases like eyelids are backed up for two months. When I see consults now, I tell the patients that if they think they want surgery, go ahead and book to secure a spot on the schedule, it is just that busy.

And it is not just me, this is happening industry-wide.

Why is it so busy?

No one knows for sure but there are theories.

One is that people can’t go on vacation, so they are taking this time to do something for themselves.

Many people are working from home, so it is a good time to have cosmetic surgery since you can stay home to recover. Certainly Zoom calls have forced people to examine their faces more closely, and I have many patients wanting to do their eyelids, face and neck lifts.

Finally, I think that people have been so stressed out that they just want to do something nice for themselves.

The good news is that we test every patient before surgery and none of my patients have been positive. I also have not had someone become positive during the post-op period after surgery. Recently, I did have someone who got sick about two weeks before their scheduled surgery and we had to postpone her.

Overall, we have found surgery to be as safe during the pandemic as it was before, and haven't experienced any added risks.

If you are thinking about getting cosmetic surgery done, now is a great time. Just make sure you book it as soon as possible after your consultation because the demand has skyrocketed.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.