This past Memorial Day (originally known as Decoration Day) we honored and mourned the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties.

In a way, Memorial Day was born out of necessity when, after the American Civil War, a battered United States was faced with the task of burying and honoring the 600,000 to 800,000 Union and Confederate soldiers who had died in the single bloodiest military conflict in American history.

The first national commemoration of Memorial Day was held in Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868, where both Union and Confederate soldiers are buried. Only in 1971 did Congress standardize the holiday as "Memorial Day" and changed its observance to the last Monday in May. Many armed conflicts have followed. One of the most remembered military operations happened this month, 77 years ago.

156,000 Troops, five beaches, 7.000 ships and 10,000 vehicles

Memorial Day is closely followed by one of the most widely known military events. On June 6, 1944, British, US and Canadian forces invaded the coast of Normandy in northern France. Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Weather delay

Eisenhower, his top generals, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill made the decision to delay plans for the invasion by one day because of bad weather forecasts – and agreed on June 6th. Dwight Eisenhower later became the 34th president of the United States (1953-1961) and the only president with a military background in the 20th century.

1,527,000 US soldiers deployed to England on D-Day

Of the 156,000 men who landed in France on June 6, 73,000 were American, and 83,000 British or Canadian. The Commonwealth naval contingent was twice that of the Americans and also included Australian, Belgian, Czech, Dutch, French, Greek, New Zealand, Norwegian, Rhodesian [present-day Zimbabwe] and Polish naval, air and ground support.

Five beaches that were chosen for the operation, codenamed, from east to west, Sword, Juno, Gold, Omaha, Utah. Casualties varied widely - on “Bloody Omaha,”where around 4,000 men were killed or wounded, one US unit landing in the first wave lost 90% of its men.

These are men, many of whom never made it to 18, never voted, never loved a woman, or owned a home. By August 30 of 1944 at the end of D-Day (two months, three weeks, three days), the Allied forces had established a foothold in France and within 11 months Nazi Germany was defeated.

June changed our lives

One other impactful June date is June 4, 1919, when the US congress passed the 19th amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote, after years of lengthy and difficult struggle—this victory took decades of agitation and protest.

Sources: www.Whitehouse.gov; Wikipedia; www.nationalww2museum.org; www.history.com

