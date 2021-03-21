This home, built in 2020, is located on an exclusive, oversized Harbor Drive lot. It offers an elegant, modern open floor plan spread over three floors.

An elevator transports you to all three floors, including the incredible rooftop terrace with stunning views and ocean breeze -- an ideal place to enjoy the island’s beautiful sunset, cocktails, or just relax and sunbathe.

The home features seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and a powder room.

The pool area is surrounded by lush and ample gardens where you can relax in thejacuzzi. The area includes a cabana bathroom and fantastic terrace to entertain.

Address: 425 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Year built: 2020

Sold for $4,050,000 in October, 2020

Seller was represented by Elena Chacon P.A., with BHHS EWM Realty; buyer was represented by Paulette Monserrates, also with BHHS EWM Realty.