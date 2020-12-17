Honda to recall 1.4 million vehicles

Wednesday Honda announced the recall of more than 1.4 million cars. In a filing with the National highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Honda cited three separate causes for the recall:

- A software flaw can cause the rear camera, turn signals, and windshield wipers to malfunction.

- Drive shafts that can break

- Window switches that can overheat and lead to fires, saying they are aware of 23 fires that have been caused by the issue.

According to an article by the website Consumer Affairs, the models and breakdown by cause is as follows:

- Software flaw. 737,000 Accords from 2018 to 2020 and Insights from 2019 and 2020

- Drive shaft. 430,000 Honda Civic Hybrids from 2012, the 2007 through 2014 Honda Fit, the 2013 through 2015 Acura ILX and the 2013 through 2015 Honda Accord.

- Window switch. 268,000 CR-Vs from 2002 through 2006.

Owners will receive recall notices by mail starting in January

For the complete report, click here.