Horrific 2020 ending with positive COVID vaccine news -- and a glimmer of hope for normalcy in 2021

I AM GLAD 2020 IS OVER!

I have learned so much! I took so much for granted! I have learned to respect other people’s fear. Growing up outside of the United States as a child, I had contracted all sorts of diseases (malaria, dengue fever, parasitic worms) so another new disease did not make me nervous. I’d lived through AIDS (as a single woman), SARS and Ebola.

In fact, when my siblings reminisce about countries we lived in, we tie them to the disease we had. The Philippines was mumps. Libya was the scorpion poison fever. Singapore was measles.

Now, with COVID-19, I see dear friends who were scared to death, and admitted it. They had underlying issues. To them, COVID meant a good chance of death. Wow! Previously, to me death happened through an accident, heart attack, stroke or cancer. I had to open up my mind to the fact that not everyone felt the same way.

Was I the first person to embrace mask wearing? No.

However, I now respect the fear, and do my best to honor it.

I’ve also learned to embrace life. I finished the first draft of my book (it turns out that’s the easy part of writing a book). I’ve embraced Zoom calls, for pleasure and business, and learned how to participate in court hearings wearing leggings with a professional jacket. I’ve traveled, attended two weddings with socially distant rules (no more than 30 people, six feet apart), one of which I officiated.

Because my clientele is elderly I’ve been testing regularly. This was expensive, but test kits will soon be over-the-counter) and employ the much-prefered mouth swab. No nose insertions!

I’m delighted that Americans have adopted homeless pets in droves, and that we’ve adapted to “drive-by rallies” and “drive-in-movies.”

I do despair for all the small businesses -- such as restaurants, event marketing, crowd venues -- and the people they employ, or employed. At the same time, I celebrate those who became successful entrepreneurs by adapting to what they COULD do within the COVID climate. That is empowering.

I am in awe of our front-line medical teams and essential workers (including trash collectors), who came in every day despite the greater risk to them. Follow that by the scientists, doctors and public health officials who, within 10 months, developed two vaccines to prevent COVID-19. I’m also proud that the United States led the way.

I think we have so much to be thankful for! Yes, it’s been scary, inconvenient and, for some, a sad time in their lives. But it has also taught us resiliency and to appreciate what we have.

I am looking forward to 2021, the vaccine and a slow return to normalcy. Aren’t we all?

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com