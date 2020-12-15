Hourly ferry service between Miami and Miami Beach now operational

In late November, a company named Poseidon Ferry, started operating a ferry service between Miami and Miami Beach, leaving the James L. Knight Center on the Miami River to the marina on 5th Street and West Avenue on Miami Beach.

The areas were strategically located closed to major work and residential centers of downtown Miami, Brickell and South Beach.

According to a report in WLRN in Miami, ferry service runs every hour, with the trips taking 20 minutes. The ferry offers concessions and a full bar on board.

The rides start at $5 per trip for locals, and $10 for non-locals. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

For the complete WLRN report, click here.