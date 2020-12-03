In September, Key Biscayne Village Manager Andrea Agha resigned, agreeing -- as per her contract -- to stay on for the 90 days transition while the village recruited her replacement.

With that 90-day timeframe coming to an end this month, the village council’s search for candidates for the position is moving forward, slowly and steadily.

Originally, Nov. 30 was the deadline for the council to stop reviewing applicants, but it was moved to Dec. 31. According to Mayor Mike Davey, this is to allow more time to get through the holidays and allow time for responses to an ad for the position.

The council will review the situation during a January 2021 meeting, but council-member Ed London said the selection process will not happen in one meeting.

Meanwhile, between now and the end of December, council members will be meeting individually with the applicants, London said. Florida’s Sunshine laws prevent the applicants from being interviewed by a panel of council-members, but that can do one-on-one sessions.

Each council member has their own list of qualities they are looking for in the new manager, London said: “Some might be more focused with budgeting and finance skills, where others might be looking for more people oriented candidates.”

Asked what he was looking for in a candidate, Davey said he wants someone who “is a good leader, who is invested in the community and has connections to the Key Biscayne and the Miami-Dade area.”

Davey added that the new manager should be able to work with the council. “I may not always agree with every idea they have, but they should be able to present other options. They need to be able to take on projects and move them forward.”

In 2018, during its previous search for a manager that resulted in Agha’s selection, the requested qualifications for candidates were: prior experience working with and managing people, coastal awareness, a clear disaster management plan, and the ability to develop, implement and manage a budget. Other qualities listed in the recruitment criteria were to have a team approach and be a straightforward, results oriented person.

Before the village started advertising the position, there were nine candidates. Davey said one is from out of state, the others are local to the Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade area. Since the advertising started, “they trickle in everyday,” according to Juan Gutierrez, VKB Director of Human Resources. Gutierrez said that as of Tuesday, December 1 he had a total of 18 resumes, “some as far as Vancouver, WA,” added Gutierrez.

When London was asked if being local was a significant factor, he chuckled: “It doesn’t matter if they come from the moon, as long as they have the qualifications we are looking for. They need to be able to manage and lead people. Someone who is financially responsible, but also cares for the residents and is aware of our mission.”