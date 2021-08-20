Single and barely squeaking by? Thinking of moving to a less expensive state? Or, do you just want to see how lucky you actually have it living where you do?

Now there is an easy-to-use guide to the "real" cost of living in all 50 states. According to The Hill website, Massachusetts Institute fo Technology (MIT) has wage calculator that can determine how much a single person needs to earn to stay above the poverty line where they live.

The calculator factors in the cost of food, health care, housing, transportation as well as things like personal care, clothing and housekeeping supplies. Then is lists how much people would need to earn to live above the poverty line.

You can also discover the average cost in each area for cell phone and Wi-Fi expenses, as well things like owning pets, belonging to clubs and attending movies or museum excursions

In Florida, for example, your income has to be more than $30,825, including an estimated $10,756 for housing and $3,177 for food. Plus the amenities.

The most expensive states for a single person to live above the poverty line are Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, New York, Maryland and Oregon

To see the calculator, go to https://livingwage.mit.edu/