How to stay safe and make the most of your Zoom teleconferencing

In today’s world of social distancing, video conferencing has become a popular method of communication to stay in touch with family and friends. The most popular tool is Zoom.

Here we take a look at this video conferencing tool. While Zoom is considered safe for most people, there are some things you can do to make it safer.

For example, try to avoid file sharing, which can put your documents out on the web. You may not have full control of them once they are out there.

Another important thing to remember is to keep your Zoom updated. You want to be using the latest version of the program at all times.

The app comes in two versions -- free and paid. For most, if you are just joining a meeting and not starting it, the free account is fine. You can have a one-on-one meeting without time limits. Group meetings are limited to 40 minutes, but this restriction is lifted with the paid account. The paid version allows you to record your meeting to the Zoom cloud, and stream your meeting to Facebook or YouTube.

Zoom is available as a desktop download, and also as an app for your tablet, Android device or iPhone. This is useful when you cannot be at your home computer for the meetings or if you do not have a camera on your computer.

Zoom also has some useful settings that help with privacy, like being able to select a background in order to hide what is going on behind you.

As with all tech, it is important to stay safe online, know who you are sharing information with, and have your security software up to date at all times. We will address internet safety in future columns.

If you have any tech issues you’d like us to address in this column, contact Leo Quintana at (305) 804-5771 or leo@leoquintana.com