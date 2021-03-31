“Human error” at Baltimore plant delays shipment of at least 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine

Wednesday, the New York Times reported that workers at an Emergent BioSolutions plant swapped two ingredients in Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine, causing about 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to be ruined.

The mix-up is forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant’s production lines.

Johnson & Johnson blamed the mix-up on human error.

The mix-up happened about two weeks ago but does not affect the shipment of 11 million doses that went out this week. The impacted 15 million doses were due to ship next month. Those shipments are now halted indefinitely as the FDA investigates.

White House officials say there will still be enough Covid vaccine doses to meet the goal of vaccinating all American adults by May.

