Hurricane Center monitoring disturbance in the Atlantic

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a new tropical disturbance in the Atlantic which could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next day or two.

The system, which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, is in the northeast Atlantic Ocean, between the Azores and Canary Islands.

According to the NHC, the disturbance has a low chance – 10 percent – of developing into a tropical cyclones as it moves northeastward over cooler waters and further development is not expected.

