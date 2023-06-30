Hurricane Center monitoring disturbance off US coast, 3 tropical waves; one on the Gulf

On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was tracking a disturbance off the US east coast.

The NHC said a surface trough, which is expected to develop into a broad area of low pressure into the weekend, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles to the south-southeast of Bermuda.

Upper-level winds do not appear conducive for additional development into a tropical or subtropical system, according to the NHC.

The NHC is also monitoring three tropical waves, one in the Gulf of Mexico.

The first tropical wave is in the eastern Atlantic east of Cabo Verde. It's moving west at 5 mph.

The second wave in the central Atlantic, located east of Barbados, and is moving west at 19 mph.

The third tropical wave 3 is in the eastern Caribbean near the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It's moving west at 14 mph. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are occurring over Haiti and thunderstorms are seen near the Venezuela-Colombia border, the NHC said.

