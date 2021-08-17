On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring three systems: Tropical Depression Fred, which made landfall Monday, Tropical Storm Grace, forecast to become a hurricane and Tropical Storm Henri, but none of the storms pose a threat to South Florida.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Henri was located 135 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, heading west-southwest at 5 mph with 50 mph sustained winds. Henri’s forecast track shows it heading south of Bermuda Tuesday or Tuesday night, the turning to the north, several hundred miles off North Carolina. Henri poses no immediate threat to land through Saturday.

Henri formed Monday as the eighth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season, with the statistical peak of the season weeks head.

The next named storm to form would be Ida.

Tropical Storm Grace continues to reorganize on its way to Jamaica. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Grace was located 165 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica moving west at 16 mph with sustained 40 mph winds.

Heavy rains from Grace were causing flooding in portions of Hispaniola.

Mexico has issued a Hurricane Watch for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula from Cabo Catoche southward to Punta Allen.

Grace is expected to strengthen and could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Tropical Storm Fred weakened after moving inland through the Florida Panhandle, and as of 5 a.m. Tuesday was producing heavy rains in portions of SW Alabama and western Georgia.

Fred is located about 15 miles SSW of Columbus, GA moving NNE at 14 mph, still with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The NHC forecasts additional weakening through Tuesday and Fred is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday night and merge with a frontal system on Wednesday.

