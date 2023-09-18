Hurricane Nigel, which formed Monday, is one of three systems the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami is monitoring, with one which could form off the NE coast of Florida later this week.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Nigel was located 935 miles ESE of Bermuda, moving NW at 12 miles per hour (mph) with 80 mph winds and the NHC says Nigel is expected to rapidly intensify, meaning winds could increase by 35 mph or more within a 24-hour period, into a major hurricane by Tuesday, with winds forecast to reach 100 mph.

Also on Monday, the NCH was monitoring a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the coast of Africa by Wednesday and is expected to become a tropical depression. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the wave has a 70% chance of developing in the coming week while it moves west across the eastern Atlantic.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Ophelia.

The NHC says a second, non-tropical area of low pressure could form near the northeast coast of Florida later this and the system is forecast to move north or northwest and “could acquire some subtropical characteristics if it remains offshore,” according to the 2 a.m. Monday advisory.

The NHC says the wave has a 30 percent chance to develop and is expected to remain offshore.

The name named storm will be called Philippe.