Hurricane season over? Think again, as Tropical disturbance forms in Atlantic

Just days after the official end to the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season - November 30 - the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami is watching a new disturbance and says a subtropical or tropical storm could form in the next two days.

The NHC forecast gives the system a 50 percent chance of development and is expected to stay away from land.

As of late Tuesday evening, the system was located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the central Atlantic.

The NHC says environmental conditions are marginally conducive for development but by Thursday night or early Friday, conditions change as the system moves over cooler waters, which will limit additional subtropical or tropical development.

