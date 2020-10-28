After battering Mexico, north of Tulum Monday as a category one hurricane, Zeta is crossing the Gulf of Mexico, where it's strengthened back into a category one hurricane.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Zeta was located approximately 355 miles from New Orleans, Louisiana, moving NNW at 17 mph. Zeta was packing sustained winds of 86 mph with max wind gusts exceeding 100 mph.

In its present track, Hurricane Zeta will make landfall later in the day Wednesday somewhere on the northern U.S. Gulf Coast. It is forecasted to bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge.

