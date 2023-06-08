Lionel Messi finally confirmed that he will continue his career in Miami and will accept an offer to play for four seasons with InterMiami. The decision about his future, which has been expected throughout the sports world for days, was finally announced by Messi himself during an interview with the Spanish media.

“I made the decision to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it one hundred percent. I am missing some things but we decided to continue on that path," he told the Sport and Mundo Deportivo newspapers (see video interview).

“I am at a time when I want to get out of focus a bit, and think more about my family, enjoy more and that they enjoy more…. It is a decision made as a family and they are happy with the change”, he explained about the reasons for the decision about his new team.

The news had an immense repercussion in the United States, organizer of the next World Cup in 2026, in which Miami will be one of the host cities of the matches. "Lionel Messi, the most coveted free agent in soccer, chooses Miami," announced The New York Times upon confirming the news.

Messi will share a team at InterMiami with Benja Cremaschi, the young Argentine player raised and trained in soccer in Key Biscayne, who was incorporated a few months ago by the team led by David Beckham.

“I had offers from other European teams, but I didn't even consider them because my idea was to go to Barcelona and if Barcelona didn't come out…. live the United States League in a different way and enjoy day to day much more, but with the same responsibility of wanting to win and always doing things well, but with more peace of mind”, he said in the same interview.

More than two years ago, Messi had acknowledged in an interview with the Spanish media La Sexta that he intended to settle in the United States with his family in the future. “I always had the illusion of being able to enjoy and live in the United States, to live what that league is, to live life there. I would like to, later if it happens or not, I don't know”, he had said.

Messi should formally join Inter Miami from July as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30. The match schedule indicates that on Saturday, July 1, InterMiami will host Austin for the local tournament, then they will face Columbus Crew on Tuesday the 4th and then they will visit DC United on Saturday the 8th. One of these matches or another during the month of July could mark the debut of the Argentine star in the American league.

