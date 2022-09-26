Ian intensifies as forecast track gets “minor eastward” change; Village to offer sandbags starting Monday afternoon

With the 11 a.m. Monday advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the forecast cone and “track guidance” have come into better agreement during and only a minor eastward adjustment was made from the previous forecast.

The NHC expects heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and south Florida starting Tuesday, potentially causing flash, urban and small stream flooding.

On Monday morning, the Village of Key Biscayne announced that sandbags will be available to residents outside of Beach Park on Ocean Drive, in case they wanted to “prevent or reduce” any damage from potential flood due to any impact from the storm.

The self-serve, first come, first serve sandbag distribution, will be available starting at 2 p.m. Monday, September 26.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Hurricane Ian’s sustained winds had increased to 80 mph as the storm continued to move NW at 13 mph. The NHC said Ian will be a major hurricane – Category-3 or higher - by the time it reaches the western tip of Cuba Monday evening. Ian is predicted to reach its peak intensity sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday as it travels over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC expects Ian to weaken some after that due to increasing southwesterly winds shear but remaining a major storm as it passes close to the west-central coast of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the complete 11 a.m. NHC advisory click here.