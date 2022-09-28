Ian now an “extremely dangerous” Cat-4 storm with 140 mph winds

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian strengthened to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching 140 mph as it moves NNE towards the west coast of Florida at 10 mph.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami places the center of Ian about 75 miles WSW of Naples.

Miami-Dade remains in a Tropical Storm Warning until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The NHC expects Ian to cause life-threatening storm surge combined with catastrophic winds and storm surge across Florida. Ian passed just west of the Florida Keys overnight and it is now expected to make a Wednesday landfall somewhere in the west coast of Florida, south of Sarasota.

After causing significant flooding to portions of the Florida Keys, the NHC says Ian is expected to continue producing heavy rainfall across much of Florida, with 6 to 8 inches or rainfall in South Florida, including Key Biscayne, with up to 12” maximum in certain local areas.

In Central and NW Florida, the rainfall is expected to be between 12 to 18 inches with some areas getting up to 24 inches of rain.

The NHC said southern Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward, should expect considerable flooding through Wednesday.

Parts of the of the Florida Keys are under a Storm surge watch, including Car Sound Bridge and Florida Bay. Along South Florida, some areas can expect about 1-feet above ground. On Tuesday evening, Accuweather reported a 1.5” storm surge on Virginia Key.