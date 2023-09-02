On Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was busy monitoring three named storms and a system which has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone by the middle of next week.

Twelve days after originally becoming a Tropical Storm, the remnants of Gert reorganized and on Saturday morning winds had strengthen to 50 miles per hour (mph) as Gert continued moving NNW at 3 mph, located 710 miles ESE of Bermuda.

The NHC forecast that Gert will become a trough of low pressure on Monday.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic which as of Saturday morning was producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC said the system is moving into an area where environmental conditions appear conducive for development and expects a tropical depression will likely form over the next 7-days as the systems moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Lee.

Idalia, which made Florida landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone causing tropical storm conditions in Bermuda.

On Saturday morning, Idalia was located 90 ESE of Bermuda with 60 mph winds while moving east at 9 mph. The NHC expects Idalia to a faster northeastward motion to begin on Sunday, and little change in strength is expected during the next few days.

Tropical Storm Katia, which formed Friday, is maintaining 50 mph sustained winds as it moves NNW at 12 mph and the NHC expects a decrease in forward speed is expected through Monday.

According to the NHC, weakening is expected to begin by early Sunday, and Katia could degenerate into a remnant low on Monday.