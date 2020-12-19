What a great weekend of beautiful weather and great fishing we had. The offshore bite included sailfish, kingfish, blackfin tuna, wahoos, barracudas and bonitos. These were caught near the surface just outside the outer reef line and over most of the artificial wrecks in depths from 60 to 260 feet of water.

Live baits fished free lined or fished under a kite were the most successful techniques. However, remember that a great second option is fishing fresh dead ballyhoo or Spanish sardines hooked to a three hook rig or one ounce jig.

Dolphin fish were caught in good numbers along the scattered weed lines in the blue waters of the Gulf Stream.

The bottom fishing was excellent as well. Big mutton snappers, gag, black and red groupers, amberjacks, yellowjacks, and cobias were all hooked and landed last weekend. These bottom fish mostly were caught over artificial reefs. The bottom fish we’re eating live pinfish, goggle eye jacks, large herring, ballyhoo and pilchards fished close to the bottom.

Last weekend’s great fishing, which carried over into earlier in thewek, should continue this weekend -- as long as the winds don’t get too strong!

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

