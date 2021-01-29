According to a report on the website Motherboard, more than 500 million Facebook phone numbers are being offered for sale on the messaging app Telegram.

The number are being sold on a per-search basis. A single lookup is going for $20, but users can buy up to 10,000 search credits for $5,000. Access to a user’s phone number could make it possible for hackers to connect to people’s Facebook user ID.

Alon Gal, who discovered the breach claims the Telegram bot has been selling the numbers since at least January 12, 2021. The database is from 2019, but it still poses a privacy risk if you have not changed your phone number since then.

Facebook, who has confirmed the breach, says the database contains Facebook IDs created before the vulnerability was fixed.

Motherboard’s own tests found that the bot could successfully identify a user’s number, even if said user had opted to keep the number private.

If you are a Facebook user who has not changed your number since 2019, you should be aware of any increase in spam calls. Users may also be wise delete any unnecessary personal data from their Facebook accounts.

For the entire Motherboard report, click here.