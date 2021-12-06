‘If you're on this call, your employment here is terminated,” CEO fires 900 on a Zoom call

Last week the CEO of Manhattan headquartered online mortgage Better.com fired 900 of the firm’s employees during a rough Zoom call.

On the call, CEO Vishal Garg told employees, 'This isn't news that you're going to want to hear...If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.'

The terminated employees amounted to roughly nine percent of Better.com's workforce and included the entire diversity, equity and inclusion team, which deals with complaints about racism and sexism in the workplace.

The company’s CFO - Kevin Ryan – told CNN Business, "Having to conduct layoffs is gut wrenching, especially this time of year," adding that " a fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market."

Citing a report by Fortune, CNN said Garg accused the employees of "stealing" from their customers by being unproductive and only working two hours a day.

An angry employee who was being terminated, filmed the call and shared it online, including when some cursed the CEO as he confirmed the mass 'termination.' of employees.

