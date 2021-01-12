How pharmaceuticals enter into our water systems, and their impact on marine life, is the topic of the Citizens Scientist Lecture to be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 21. The lecture is entitled “Happy Fish and Careless Shrimp -- The Effects of Pharmaceutical Pollution.”

Presenting the lecture is Rumya Sundaram, who has been the Key Biscayne Community Foundation Citizen Scientist Project Coordinator for the past four years. Sundaram is a third year PhD student at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School.

The lecture is free. To access it, go to the Zoom website and enter Meeting ID 984 7946 5157, with the password 921107. You can email questions to Sundaram in advance at rumya@keyscience.org.

