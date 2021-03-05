The Key Biscayne Community Foundation, working with the island’s schools Principals’ Coalition, is encouraging island students to support the new and improved Children's Trust Monthly Book Club.

The Book Club offers free, monthly books by mail for Miami-Dade County children aged from birth through their 5th birthday. Island students who register in the Book Club receive a new book every month in English or Spanish, along with a guide for parents with activities and suggestions on how to share the book with their children.

Books include classics, award-winners and picture books to engage even our youngest “readers.” All books are selected specifically to help children develop their early reading skills for school readiness and, of course, for maximum enjoyment with their families!

The Book Club is funded and administered by The Children's Trust and Miami-Dade Family Learning Partnership. The Principals’ Coalition is a project of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

To register, click here.

KBCF will recognize the school that registers the most children.