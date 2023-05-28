Indy 500 racer with Key connection unhurt after dramatic late-race crash

Race car driver Kyle Kirkwood, whose father, Cam, grew up on Key Biscayne, walked away from a scary-looking crash late in Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

Kirkwood, who was in the Top 15 all day and at one point was running third, had the misfortune of being unable to avoid Felix Rosenqvist’s out-of-control car, which brushed the wall with about 17 laps remaining in the 200-lap showcase.

Kirkwood, 24, who won the Long Beach Grand Prix in mid-April, gave the thumbs-up sign after emergency personnel flipped his overturned car and eased it back onto its chassis.

"The aftermath, everything happens so quick," he said after leaving the infield care center. "All I know I was up in the fence, which is never a good thing in an Indy car. ... It could have been a lot worse with all that's happening out there."

A Motorsport.com tweet showed just how dangerous the accident was. After his car flipped, it skidded upside down along the wall. "I see the sparks flying everywhere, no one's getting to me. I'm upside down at that point ... that was the scary part," Kirkwood said.

"Our AutoNation Honda was so good; we felt we were going to win it."

The left tire on Kirkwood's racecar soared over the fence and heads of fans before landing in a parking lot, damaging a car but not hurting anyone.

Kirkwood had moved into sixth place, contending for the win, following the final scheduled pit stop, when his pink AutoNation car clipped Rosenqvist's skidding car.

"Thank God these cars are so safe," he said.

Josef Newgarden won the Indy 500 in a thrilling finish after passing Marcus Ericsson on the final lap.