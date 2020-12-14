Innovative Underline park/trail completes Phase 1 of Brickell Backyard

The Underline is one step closer to completion, and within reach of exercise-focused Key Biscayners. When done, the innovative 10-mile linear park and urban trail will transform the space beneath the Miami Metrorail.

Phase 1 of its Brickell Backyard was recently completed. It goes from Miami River to SW 13th Street.

For those unfamiliar with the Underline, it is Miami’s version of NYC public park, The High Line (www.thehighline.org), and Atlanta’s Beltline.

MIami-Dade County, which owns the land underneath the southern portion of the Miami Metrorail, is transforming the space into The Underline.

The park aims to beautify underutilized land and offer a safe haven for pedestrians and cyclists to get outside, enjoy the scenery and exercise.

When completed, the space will have butterfly gardens, public art and a curation of well thought-out amenities to entertain anyone. Think gaming tables for dominoes and chess. A stage for live entertainment. Yoga. Zumba classes en Español. A running track, separate walking and biking paths, and playground.

It’s all part of a transformative masterplan, says Meg Daly, the visionary behind The Underline. She is supported by an array of volunteers.

“The transformation so far, edge to edge, is different,” said Daly. “Nothing is the same. It's been completely scraped and redesigned with great design. We worked with James Corner Field Operations out of New York, who did the High Line, and we partnered with Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.”

At the core of the initiative is a safer, greener Miami. It is a massive undertaking funded by private donors, grants and government partners who donate time and resources to the project.

Over by the Vizcaya station on the Metrorail line, Key Biscayne residents can access the Underline via the bike lane to the Rickenbacker Causeway. Under phase two, a pedestrian bridge is planned for the area.

Phase two is projected to roll out at the start of 2021. That segment will go from SW 13th Street to SW 19th Avenue. This will eventually connect to the Rickenbacker Causeway at South 25th.

The Friends of the Underline is the nonprofit agency that's leading the project. Incorporated in 2014, the Underline went into master planning and broke ground in 2018.

Daly wrangled an army of volunteers and pro bono attorneys to make the dream a reality.

The projected $120 million is expected to be completed in 2023. Money for the project is committed from Miami, Coral Gables, Miami-Dade and the state of Florida, including money from road and park impact fees paid by developers and state funds earmarked for trail construction, according to the Miami Herald..

“We focused on safety first,” she said. “Miami-Dade County is one of the most dangerous places to walk and bike. Wouldn't it be great if we could have this huge demonstration of moving in the direction of a bicycle and pedestrian safe city?”

“This multi-jurisdictional project made it a lot easier than you would think (to pull together),” she said. “Everybody believes in creating an improved quality of life for the residents. Every dollar spent is an investment in a safe place for kids, the elderly and moms with strollers.

“So, because of that common language with this project. It really made something that probably some would say was impossible, made it possible.”