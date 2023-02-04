“INSANE;” New Hampshire town records the lowest windchill temperature recorded in history

On Friday, as the Northeast part of the US was being hit with extreme cold air, the wind chill at the summit of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington was a reported minus 108 degrees.

Weather experts say the low temperature was probably the lowest temperature recorded in the history of the United States, according to a Washington Post report.

Peter Forister, a Charlottesville, VA Geographer and storm chaser tweeted, “INSANE conditions on Mt Washington, NH. 120mph+ winds and -95°F wind chill. It is above the tropopause, meaning that these are stratospheric winds.”

The actual Friday night temperature on Mount Washington was minus 46.1 degrees F. The windspeed reached 97 mph, the National Weather Service said.

