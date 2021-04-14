The Village of Key Biscayne is looking for applicants to fill vacancies on several citizen advisory boards: Parks and Open Space, Education, Special Magistrates, Village Athletics, Art in Public Places, and the Winter Concert Series.

To be considered, submit your name, address, phone number, email address and a current resume to the Village Clerk -- at jkoch@keybiscayne.fl.gov -- by 4:30 p.m. April 23.

The clerk will compile the names and forward them to Mayor Mike Davey for review and selection.