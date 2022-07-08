Intracoastal mansion sells for $28.5 million, setting sales record

A 13,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, which has been on the market several times, and last listed for $35 million, has been sold to an unidentified European buyer for $28.5 million.

The mansion, located in the exclusive and gated Sagamore Cove community in Las Olas Isles, sold for about $4 million more than the next priciest sale ever in Broward County.

According to the website MansionGlobal, the property, which was built during the pandemic in 2020, has 250-feet of water frontage in Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway.

The listing, held by Elmes and Addison Ruff of the Elmes Group of Compass lists amenities such as a chef’s kitchen with an adjacent family room, a home theater and temperature-controlled wine room.

The main bedroom suite has a private terrace and two bathrooms and closets, plus a massage room.

Elmes told MansionGlobal that, “Setting another record for Broward County, this sale is a strong endorsement of the fact that the market isn’t slowing down in South Florida despite a national slowdown.”

For the complete MansionGlobal report, click here.