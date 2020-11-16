For the second time in a month, a dangerous hurricane will make landfall in Central America, an area still working to recover from the deadly Hurricane Eta.

Hurricane Iota is forecast to make landfall somewhere in the hurricane warning area of the coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras / Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi, according to the National Hurricane Center latest advisory.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Iota was located about 55 miles ESE of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, moving west at 9 mph. Iota had maximum sustained winds of 165 mph. Iota is forecast to continue to be a catastrophic category 5 hurricane when it approaches Central America Monday night, according to the NHC. It is expected to go through a rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

The NHC said a “a life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 15 to 20 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”

If Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua, it would be only the second time in history the country would be hit by two hurricanes in one season. The last time it occurred was in 1971, when Hurricanes Irene and Edith impacted Nicaragua.

Also, on Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring an area of low pressure which is expected to develop over the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next couple of day. The NHC said chances of development over 5-days is 40 percent.

Should it develop, it would become Tropical Depression Kappa.