Is it time to say goodbye to hurricane season?

The 2021 Hurricane season officially ends November 30, but after two very active periods of activity, the 2021 Hurricane Season has been unusually quiet.

The two active periods came at the early part of the season and then a second active period from about August 15 to September 15.

But since then, no storms has come close to the United States.

In this video, AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski and Senior Meteorologist Bernie Rayno share their thoughts on the quiet tropical activity in the Atlantic basin.