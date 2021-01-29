A local juvenile has been arrested in connection to last Friday’s January 22 hit-and-run accident that occurred in the intersection of Westwood and Harbor Drive.

The incident happened around seven in the evening.

Interim Village Manager and VKB Chief of Police Charles Press told Islander News that the teen has been charged with two felony and one misdemeanor charges.

“The family is cooperating. The accused will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident with minor injuries, a felony, as well as tampering with physical evidence, another felony,” said Press. He is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, a misdemeanor.

“It is unfortunate, and while we hate to do some of these things, cops have to do whatever they have to do their jobs and enforce the law. Teens just have to learn there are consequences to their actions,” adding that “our kids need to have full respect of the law,”

Regarding the arson fire at the KB Beach, at Tuesday’s Village Council meeting, Press said investigators have “identified some people and we are doing our due diligence and we will have results to report.”

Subsequently, Press provided this comment to Islander News, “Regarding the arson we believe we may know of one or two potential players, but I cannot comment further.”

We will continue to update the story as details become available.