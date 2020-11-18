Island resident launches GoFundMe for relief to hurricane-ravaged Honduras

Versión en español

Cali Argüello is 22-year-old graphic design marketer who recently graduated from George Washington University with a degree in Fine Arts and Graphic Design. He works for a company Alexis, LLC, a Miami fashion company.

A few days ago Argüello launched a campaign to raise money for relief assistance for Honduras, which has been ravaged by the onslaught of hurricanes Eta and Iota in the past two weeks.

We spoke with Argüello about the initiative and how young people and families in Key Biscayne are mobilizing to bring some relief to the life-threatening situation in this Central American country.

IN. How did you decide to launch this initiative?

CA. I grew up in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, where I witnessed how such a beautiful and loving country can be completely overshadowed by violence and injustice. My dad has dedicated his life to helping others by developing communities in low-income areas of Latin America. Through my dad’s project in Choloma -- one of the most dangerous areas in the country, and in the world -- I realized that nothing is impossible.

When I found out that all these people had lost that opportunity for a better future, I could not stay still, with my arms crossed. I decided to create a GoFundMe campaign to help provide food and essential resources. People quickly started donating and contacting us to see how they could contribute. Overnight, our garage became a donation warehouse!

IN. Have you been helped before in those countries?

CA. My paternal grandparents live in Managua, Nicaragua, another country that has suffered from much injustice and poverty. Thanks to my grandmother, who dedicates her life to the education of children in Latin America, in 2016 and 2017 I had the blessing of being able to work as a teacher in a small school called Mi Casita Azul -- an experience that completely changed my life.

It made me realize that there is no need to wait for a tragedy to happen to be grateful for each day of life.

IN. How was the response in Key Biscayne to your campaign?

CA. The support is something that I could not have imagined. From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. my doorbell rings with familiar and unknown faces bringing donations and asking “What else can I do?” I got a call from my mom, who was trying to schedule and safely accommodate around 80 children who wanted to spend their weekend helping with the donations!

My 18-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother have voluntarily become involved, and they have invited their friends and colleagues to be part of this initiative. In these difficult times not only the Honduran people unite -- the world unites.

To access the GoFundMe campaign for this effort, click here:

To see a video created in support of the effort, click here