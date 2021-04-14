Island’s young people reflect on living life with the spectre of COVID

The Islander News team of “minijournalists” from Key Biscayne have provided readers with a unique perspective on books, movies, TV shows, resiliency issues and life as young people living on the island. We asked them to reflect on a year of living with the threat of the deadly coronavirus in our lives. Here are their stories:

When Covid-19 first happened, I remember thinking it would be over soon. Almost a year later after lockdown, and I have learned to never leave the house without a mask. My family and I started going on bike rides to get fresh air. It was hard because my parents couldn’t go to work, and everyone was getting sick. I taught myself how to play the melodica and it became something I looked forward to doing.

By Jacopo De Gennaro

I’m a gymnast, and when COVID-19 came along I had to stop doing gymnastics. I continued online for a while, but it wasn’t much fun. So, all summer I tried to do my gymnastics alone, but I ended up like a couch potato! Then swimming started so I wanted to try it. I only did two months of that, and then I wanted to try tennis because my sister and brother do it. But finally, my mom said I'm going back to gymnastics... But not just yet. Still not going. Cross your fingers! Yes!! One month later I'm back!!! Yahoo!!!!

By Olivia Mcerlane

COVID-19 was not a good time, but many people have learned something from it. Quarantine has also been part of the horrible time we had in COVID-19. But after all, it helped us stay safe. Many kids had online school, which was not great. I personally did NOT have a good time during Covid-19's quarantine. We must wear masks ALL the time and it's SO annoying. We couldn't go anywhere and couldn't see anyone. Well, my point is that COVID-19 was not a good experience at all to me. But I remind myself that everything can teach you a lesson.

By Sofia Grottola

We all should know the pandemic by now and what’s been happening this past year of horror. Scientists already have made a vaccine, but are there people still with COVID-19, you might ask? Yes, there are. We all have relatives that have died because of this pandemic. I know it’s harsh, but we need to stay safe and wear a mask. Also hope you and all your friends stay safe and not do gatherings! Good luck! ;)

By Michelle Gonzalez

My aspect of the island is that when I leave my house I need to be wearing a mask and at school too. It really sucks. Second of all, one thing I had to overcome was Zoom. It was so boring. Also, another thing I had to overcome was buying a house because when COVID-19 started, I moved here. Third, my personal experiences about COVID are that Disney was closed and I couldn’t have any tournaments this year. Finally, I do think people are exaggerating too much, because whenever I’m in an elevator -- with a mask -- when we stop on a floor so people could come in, they say I’ll just wait, and I think they’re way too scared of COVID-19.

By Julieta F.

The last year has been different compared to other years. Coronavirus is a disease that spreads many germs. In the US, over 500,000 people died of COVID-19. Thankfully, I’ve never been through COVID myself. A “Global Pandemic’’ usually happens every 100 years. I guess it was our turn. Researchers hope that as the weather gets warmer this summer, the number of cases will start to go down, just as similar diseases have done in the past.

By Jacklyn Gasso

Last year was very different than the past years. It all started with a virus called COVID-19. In the US, 530K people died because of this horrible virus. When I first heard about it, it wasn't a big deal because the virus wasn't in the US. Then, it came into the US, and suddenly it was a “pandemic.” Lastly, we all started to wear a mask and six feet apart. When will this end?

By Isidora Figueroa

I was expecting something very different at the start of 2020. Instead, I went from sitting in a classroom to sitting in a room doing online school. My thoughts on this pandemic are that we must wear a mask. In my building there’s a rule that only one person or family per elevator. My personal experience was difficult because I couldn’t see my friends and I couldn’t travel. Something I went through was not being able to go to soccer physically, so I had to do it on Zoom. I didn’t enjoy being in my house all day, but I was able to spend time with family.

By Cristina Echeverri

I moved to Miami from Colombia on Feb. 1, 2020. After a month and a half, the lock down began. The pandemic was a difficult time for me. I was new to the island. I was not able to meet new friends or go to my new school. I was also new to the soccer team and I trained with my team only for a couple of weeks. The school being online was a challenge. The only good thing is that I was able to ride my bike every day with my family. I am happy that the COVID is going away and people are getting vaccinated.

By Jose Luque

When I first heard about COVID-19, I was astonished that this deadly virus had been created. The second day of COVID-19 my mom and I bought many masks and gloves so we could stay safe. The first day I went to online school I just knew I would hate it because we just stared at a screen and listened to our teacher teaching us. Later on my parents decided to move to an apartment and change schools. I didn’t regret moving because I got to move to Key Biscayne and I got to go to KBCS, and it’s the best school I have ever been to. Even though we still must wear a mask. I still don’t regret moving because here in Key Biscayne we can go to the pool and the beach.

By Sofia Cordoba

COVID affected everybody in many ways. Sometimes it was good and sometimes not that great. I was very sad because I couldn’t go and visit my family in Spain, and they couldn’t come to visit me. But on those times that I couldn’t go and visit them, I did some awesome trips with my family. I also saw changes in people, some people are afraid and don’t come out as much as before. Hopefully, this will end soon and we can go back to our “normal” life.

By Juan Marsá

COVID-19 impacted our lives greatly for several different reasons. Firstly, we’ve had to stay in lockdown for many months, including us students. And we have had social distance. But it has made us closer with the family in our household. Another con of the virus is that so many people have gotten it. Also, we already have three vaccines from different companies: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. Hopefully, we can get through this soon!

By Lucas Antia

Covid has changed many of our lives. Some of us have even lost family members. It has made a big difference on the island too. Having to wear a mask is awful! Also, not being able to walk on the island. I think COVID-19 is horrible! Do you think it is horrible? But it is going to come to an end with the vaccine. Although, we must be careful.

By Fernando Ramirez

We have all been through something hard during the pandemic. Mine has been about school. I’ve been moving from different places a lot. When I came to this school I was getting bad grades, just like my other schools. And the cause of that was because of the changes. One aspect that I had to learn during the pandemic was being helpful. I sometimes helped my mom to deliver some food that she made, and the clients loved. I think the pandemic is kind of bad, but not a lot. Why would I think that? Well, pandemic has taught me things like being clean, being careful, and it makes me remember all the good things we had.

By Felipe Rosales

COVID-19 is a horrible thing. It has made a bunch of kids unhappy. It caused many losses for a lot of families around the world. Covid had its pros and its cons, though. One of its pros is that it helped people realize all the germs around us and to be more careful. One of its cons is that people don’t get to travel and make memories with family and friends. Another con is the restriction on indoor social gatherings. Covid is almost over. That’s what I always say and just think of the great things in life Covid is stressful, but we can pull through.

By Santiago Perez Bedoya

The pandemic has been hard. We have had a lot of trouble dealing with COVID-19. I have had issues, as well as my whole family. Some of the issues are social distancing. We couldn’t see our loved ones and staying safe is challenging. The most challenging thing during COVID-19 is probably going to places and keeping my whole family safe. It was hard because there were so many people, and I was just so scared that I just told myself to calm down. Another thing was that so many classes were going into quarantine that I didn’t want to go to school because I was scared, I was going to be one of those classes. Hopefully, the vaccine will put all this behind us soon.

By Alessia Gomez-Boloña

During this year of COVID-19 I have had lots of experiences. My first experience was having to leave school to go online for the rest of the year. At first I thought that online school was going to be great, but throughout the year it got boring. My final experience was that both of my great grandmothers passed away during COVID-19. During this event I realized all of the great things they had done in life.

By Bruna D’Amato

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on business. Many people have lost their jobs and they are relying on food stamps to survive their day-by-day ordeals. Businesses have lost many of their customers, which makes it difficult to survive. These unfortunate events have happened all over the world! Businesses have had to close or even shut down! Thankfully, vaccines are now available for the public. With these vaccines, economies are coming back!

By Ornella Roso Patrick

Now with the pandemic we all need to wear these masks. They can be our size and they can be comfortable, but they can also not be our size and uncomfortable. Now everyone is used to it and it’s so weird to see someone without a mask in a public area. It’s even hard to see if someone’s smiling or not. But despite these struggles we all are using our masks to stay safe.

By Isabela Outi

My COVID-19 experience has been very rough. First, I lost one particularly important person . And second, it is also hard for me because you cannot take flights like you used to. My whole family lives in Managua, Nicaragua. Only me, my mom and my dad live here, so I miss them very much all day every day. Another thing is wearing a mask. Masks suck. They bother you, they make you sweaty, and worst of all you can't breathe with them. And when you must quarantine, instead of running around enjoying nature you must stay home all day every day.

By Juandi Rios

COVID-19 has been a struggle for everyone: workers, parents, teachers -- but especially for students. When the year started, I had to do online school. Don't get me wrong, I really liked online school, but it was very stressful. I barely learned anything because the system was always glitching and it’s hard not to get distracted in your house. Now that I am in in-person school we must wear our masks ALL DAY! I am still very grateful to get to go to school, though, to see all my friends.

By Lexie Lopez

So far, my COVID-19 experience has been terrible. When we were in online school the Zooms would sometimes kick you out or it would not let you in, so you could be marked absent or tardy. Physical school is a little better than online because you can't get kicked out of class. But during class I feel like fainting because of how hard it is to breath in the mask! We also cannot do group projects or have desks near each other.

By Belen Porro

In COVID-19 times, stocks go up and down -- but few are really skyrocketing. For example, the Clorox company is a good stock because everyone is wiping things to do COVID-19. But things like water park stocks are going down by a lot. I think stocks are so important to the economy as well as the world. I think they should make a COVID-19 stock. If I invested in that I would be a mega millionaire. One My Favorite COVID stocks is Walmart. It’s been going up so high because of COVID.

By Bela Cenci

COVID-19 has been hard for everyone. Last year in March, school became online and it was hard, so I was happy about summer. But summer was not the best I have ever had. We all had to wear a mask and social distance. But the worst part of all is that we could not see our friends. So many people started having meetups outside and kept their distance. But then I was able to go to Georgia with my family and it made my summer fun. Then I realized there was going to be online school for the beginning of the year, so my parents let me do online school with a friend and I was not sad about online school anymore. After we found out school was going to be physical, and everyone was happy about it.

By Lola McDanal

COVID-19 has caused people to quarantine. Everyone had to quarantine at the beginning (and) I must tell you I was going insane. I would play video games most of the time, such as Roblox, Minecraft, Fall Guys and so much more. To pass the time I would also binge-watch shows and movies such as Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings. I would draw too! COVID-19 was a struggle for me. What about you?

By Bianca Keif

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people got sent home for work and school. When this happened a lot of people were stressed and worried about the spread of COVID-19. You want to know what the worst part of it was for me, it was THE MASKS! They are so annoying, and the online school was so horrible. When we had an assignment, we had to go to dadeschools.net, login, find the page, so on and so on. You would get how bad it was. Also, when we had to go somewhere we had to wear the bushy masks. It was horrible, and when I say horrible I mean HORRIBLE. But now we have the vaccine. And I suppose the mask kept us safe during the pandemic. So, all is getting better because we are going back to school. And a lot of people are getting the vaccine.

By Mia Nuñez

We all know how hard it was during COVID-19, but have you really thought what kids thought of it? Well, you’ll be surprised some kids hated it. You’d think it would be a dream to not go to school, but when you’re stuck in a chair helpless because your parents aren’t home and you have problems with your computer, it’s a nightmare. Another problem is you can’t have your proper lunch time but it's also a lot harder to do homework.

By Martina Ellis