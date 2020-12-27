The satisfaction that Michele Estevez and Angela Rizzi have experienced, with an assist from dozens of volunteers and donors, helping families who were negatively impacted by COVID-19, dwarfs in comparison to what they experienced Dec. 17 as they delivered toys collected during their toy drive.

“We were all emotional at the reaction from the kids,” said Estevez.

“So many residents and companies participated. We want to specially thank Obregon Insurance, RDCAMMA Academy of Martial Arts and Club xPats for their support, adding that “To give a present to a child and look at their expression is the gift we received in return. Key Biscayne helped us bring happiness and a smile to children of many ages.”