The impact from Tropical Storm Eta should start dissipating mid- morning Monday, but still some services will be or run with adjusted hours.

Below are some of the known closings for Monday, November 9, as a results of Tropical Storm Eta brush with South Florida.

- Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park will be closed Monday

- The Key Biscayne Community Center will be closed Monday

- Miami-Dade Public Schools are closed both for in-person and distance learning instruction.

- St. Christopher’s By the Sea Montessori schools will follow Miami-Dade Public Schools and remain close on Monday, Nov 9. A decision on Tuesday will be made during the day on Monday.

- Miami-Dade County Parks. Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces will remain closed through Monday. No decision has been made on possible reopening on Tuesday.

- Tri-Rail announced they would be suspending operations on and would be monitoring the storm to determine when service will resume. For more information, click here.

- The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science announced they will be closed Monday, November 9 and will reopen and resume regular operations on Tuesday, November 10.

- Iberia Bank, located in the Square Shopping Center, will open at Noon, Monday, weather permitting.

- The Village announced bulk pickup scheduled for Monday has moved to Wednesday

Know of other closings? Let us know. Email editor@islandernews.com