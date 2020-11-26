Island teens reflect on a dynamic year of change in Thanksgiving messages

The 2020 pandemic has changed many things in our lives, but perhaps no group has been impacted socially more than our teens. Between virtual learning, off and on school starts and restrictions that limit their social interaction, teens have had to change and adapt as much as any other segment of our island’s publication.

Yet when we asked teens to share with us their Thanksgiving wishes, their positive attitude was both enlightening and encouraging. Hope you enjoy reading them as much as we enjoy publishing them.

“This season, I’m thankful for many things. Of course, for my friends and family, and even my cute dog Amber. For the amazing village and country in which I live, and all the freedoms I’m granted. And with the pandemic, I am very thankful for my health, and grateful for how truly lucky I am this Thanksgiving.”

Jonathan Mendez , MAST

“This year I have much to be thankful for. Primarily I am grateful that all of my family is safe and have stayed safe throughout this epidemic. Secondly, I feel thankful for all I am blessed with and how much my parents have provided for me. Also, I am more than thankful for my friends, for sticking by my side and always being there for me.

Sabrina Márquez, Immaculata La Salle

“This year I am thankful for my family, friends and progress I’ve made this year. My family has helped me so much this year move forward in life and a lot of friends have helped to give me opportunities to build my future. I am very thankful to have the things I have and be who I am today.”

Jaden Yerian, Law Enforcement Officers Memorial High School

“This year has definitely been the craziest, but there is still so much to be grateful for. In a year filled with hardships and change, there is still joy and love. I am so thankful for my family and friends who have brightened all the gloomy days of the year. I am thankful for being able to go to school and learn. I am thankful that my family is healthy, and I am thankful for living in such a great and vibrant community that has not let anything including a pandemic bring them down!”

Victoria Zang , MAST

“With a year like 2020, which has surrounded us with so much tragedy and pain, one might think that there is not much to be thankful for. But it is especially at times like this when we are reminded how precious life really is. This year I was reminded of how lucky I am to be where I am today and to have all the amazing opportunities which I often find myself under appreciating. I am so thankful for all the amazing people in my life and the love and joy they constantly surround me with.”

Elizabeth Zang, MAST

“During this unprecedented time, as things are constantly changing, I am thankful for the things that have stayed constant in my life; the support of my friends and family as well as being active and safe in our community.”

Lauren Bryan, MAST

“I am thankful for the people who stick by me through the ups and downs of life. My family, who gives me unconditional love. My friends that make each experience memorable. I am thankful to live in the ‘Sunshine State,’ being in this beautiful city, and having easy access to paradise.”

Mariana Puerta, MAST

“I am thankful for my amazing family, who supports all the decisions I make, whether it be something to do with sports, academic-related or personal. Not only are they my support system, but they provide me with everything I need in order to succeed.”

Sofia Delger, MAST

“During these hard times, I am most thankful for the health of my family, friends, and myself. I am very lucky to have everyone I care about be healthy. I wish everyone an amazing safe Thanksgiving, from my family to yours.

Isidora Garreton, MAST

“This year has been a rough one for many of us, but that only makes it easier for me to be thankful. I am thankful for the good health of my family, especially my elderly relatives who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. I am also thankful for my teachers. I know it must be very difficult to teach both regular and online students. I’m thankful that we haven’t been hit by a hurricane this year. And I’m thankful for my friends. Sometimes it seems like there’s not a lot to be thankful for, especially with a global pandemic occurring around us, but in reality I am so grateful for everything I have.

Lucia Fernandez, MAST

“I am thankful for many things, especially this year, when we have suffered because of COVID-19. This year has made me thankful for my friends and our friendship. It has also made me be more thankful and grateful for my family because many people have lost loved ones. I am thankful for my home and food because many people have lost their homes due to hurricanes.”

Martina Delger, MAST