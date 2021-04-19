What’s a scientist to think -- and do -- in these dynamic times of change with the Earth’s climate and life forms? Let him talk.

On April 22nd, to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the first Earth Day, Brian Earle Mapes will be a guest speaker at Bill Baggs Park.

Mapes is a professor at the University of Miami’s, Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences. In his talk, he will be explaining how the nature of thunderstorms and cloud formations are interconnected with trends toward global warming.

As a naturalist, Mapes studies in biochemistry have shown the inexorable links between plants and animals. He combines this understanding, with his knowledge of the physics behind thunderstorms and cloud formations, to present a lecture on trends in climate change.

His presentation will cover not only the dynamic power of storms, but also the subtle changes in day to day weather. The talk is sponsored by KBCF's Citizen Scientist Project and KB Life Enhancement Forum.

The free lecture will be held at 5 p.m. April 22 at The Cleat at Boater’s Grill in Bill Baggs State Park. Space is limited and socially-distanced. Students are encouraged to attend, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, call (305) 361-2770