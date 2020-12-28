Editor’s Note. These comments were left on the Islander News’ Facebook page in response to an article on the island adding 192 cases in the first two weeks in December and Mayor Davey’s message on same.

When I walk my dog all I see is people out not wearing masks. They don’t stay 6 ft from you if they aren’t wearing a mask. But God forbid you say something about it. Then you become the problem because you are trying to stay safe. People have fatigue from this. I understand. If everyone did what they are supposed to do maybe we would be father ahead of the game.

Felicia Albanese

This is hideous. Time to be extra careful and apply common sense -- wear a mask, wash hands, social distance and stay at home as much as you can. Do it for yourself, your family, your friends and everyone out there trying to stay safe!

Patricia Sandoval