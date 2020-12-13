What a beautiful weekend we had last weekend. Light winds and calm seas produced great fishing conditions this past week. Just about every offshore fish species that you would expect this time of year were hooked and landed.

This week, everything has changed.

Big cold fronts hit early in the week and dropped temperature into the high 40’s to mid 50’s. The big drop in temperatures will keep the snook and tarpon from feeding in our bays and inlets for a few days, but it should spark a great Spanish mackerel, kingfish, bluefish and sailfish bite on our offshore waters.

I expect the bottom fishing for groupers to take off as well.

There was a decent dolphin fish bite in 900 feet of water before the winds shifted to the west and north west with the cold fronts. The dolphins will get pushed further offshore by the winds.

By the weekend winds are forecasted to be out of the east at 15 to as much as 25 knots, and these winds will bring the dolphins closer to shore.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.