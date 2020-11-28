islanderfishingreport. Storm season finally settled, watch for wahoo in the full moon

Finally the tropical systems are done for this year and a more normal fall pattern will take hold!

A full moon condition over the weekend might have the wahoo chomping along the outer reef line.

The offshore fishing has been quite good this past week. Kingfish to 20 pounds, sailfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, sharks, barracudas and dolphin fish have been biting in depths between 100 to 200 feet of water.

Live baits have been the top catchers, but fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines are catching fish too. The vertical jig fishermen are having steady action as well. Bottom fishermen working the artificial reefs and deeper offshore ledges are doing well on legal mutton snappers, legal red groupers, cobias, and jacks. Live pinfish and vertical jigs have caught a lot of fish this past week.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

#islanderfishingreport